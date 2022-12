The Ministry of Interior said that the Public Security Sector, represented by the Ahmadi Governorate Security Directorate, have impounded a car and arrested the motorist for reckless driving and endangering the lives of other road users.

A local Arabic daily said the arrest came after some posted the clip in the social media.

Several citations have been issued against the suspect including reckless driving, driving the vehicle without numbers plate, driving a vehicle that is not road worthy.