The CEO of the Kuwait International Exhibition Company, Abdul Rahman Al-Nassar, said Ministry of Health will vacate all its sites in the Mishref fairgrounds by the end of March, after which the company will take 6 months to rehabilitate those sites to return them to service, expecting that the performance of the “Kuwait International Fair” in 2023 will be better than last year.

He revealed that the features of the strategic plan for the next five years will focus on sustainability, business development and facilities, in addition to creating indirect investment activities within its site, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Nassar added, said this in a statement after the company’s Ordinary General Assembly, which was held with 100 attendance rate, that the strategic plan includes adding activities that include entertainment and entering the field of organizing conferences, pointing out that it will see the light during the next six months, and its implementation will start from September next.

He stated that the company’s operational financial indicators for the year 2022 came to express the success of its operational policies by developing several plans for the gradual return of full operational activity within the international exhibition grounds, indicating that «the company was able to achieve a good growth rate in the volume of business and rise to technical and administrative levels.

He indicated that as a result of high performance, demonstrated financial and operational stability, continued maintenance of the quality and specifications of our exhibitions, and commitment to satisfying the needs of the organizers and participants and as a result of that policy and the efforts of the company’s employees to achieve those positive results and the best possible returns for shareholders, the company achieved net profits of 3.03 million dinars for the year 2022, with a profit of 101.03 fils per share.

For his part, Wael Al-Ibrahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, said that the financial results for the year ending on December 31, 2022 are good, and indicate the company’s competitive ability within the local and international market to achieve this performance, and this comes in implementation of the policies set by the Board of Directors despite the challenges arising since the end of The pandemic affected the sector of organizing exhibitions and events, but the company was able, in a short period of time, to return to full operational activity.

Al-Ibrahim praised the effective role of the executive management and all employees of the company in implementing these plans with professionalism that preserved the company’s reputation and distinction, hoping for success in the coming year and continuing to implement the aspirations and aspirations of shareholders through the development and development of operational activities and services provided inside the exhibition grounds.