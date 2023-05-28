Within the framework of regulating health services and to cover the health needs with the successive opening and operation of new facilities, the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi has opened the door for appointing expatriate doctors to work in primary health care centers and accident departments in hospitals.

Excluded from the decision are children of Kuwaiti women and bedoun, who were included in a previous decision by Minister Al-Awadi, who stipulated that they be employed directly, on the condition of obtaining a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery to fill the position of a resident doctor, or obtaining a Bachelor of Medicine and Oral and Dental Surgery to fill the position of a resident doctor, provided that both of them are transferred to the position of registered assistant after successfully spending a year in their job, reports Al-Rai daily.