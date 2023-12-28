The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, issues a mandatory directive for medical and technical staff in hospitals and health centers to wear masks during official working hours.

This came in response to the circular issued today, regarding completion of seasonal respiratory vaccinations especially the updated version of the Covid vaccine and the flu vaccine.

In addition to the directive, there was an emphasis on the need to maintain the hygiene of hands, using soap and disinfectants.