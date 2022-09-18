The Ministry of Health, through the Quality and Accreditation Department, celebrated the International Patient Safety Day, in the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed.

In his speech on this occasion, the official spokesman for the ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad pointed out that “Patient Safety” is one of the newly established specialties and programs, since in 2004 the Global Patient Safety Alliance was launched with the participation of more than 140 countries, with the aim of preventing risks, errors and harm that may afflict the health care beneficiary.

He pointed out that the World Patient Safety Day was adopted to be a revival of these concepts on September 17 of each year.