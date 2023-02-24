The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, has confirmed that various health facilities will remain uninterrupted in providing its services to the public during the national holidays, under the directives of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Wahhab Al-Awadi. Dr. Al-Sanad announced the organizational procedures for the workflow during the holidays in public hospitals, specialized centers, primary care centers, dental services, medical emergencies, and blood banks.

Al Rai newspaper reported that 43 health centers will be in services in all governorates, in which 29 centers will operate 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, 13 primary health centers will remain open from 7 am until 12 midnight. On the other hand, Dr. Al-Sanad said that 20 dental centers will continue to serve in different regions in a two-shift system, from 7:30 am until 2 pm, while the evening shift starts from 2 pm until 9 pm. He added that the night emergency shift in four specialized dental clinics will be available from 10 pm to 6 am, while the dental emergency clinic in the Amiri Specialized Center will operate round-the-clock.

Moreover, Dr. Al-Sanad said that the Medical Emergency Department is all set for the various activities during the celebrations through field clinics, ambulances and three-wheeled motorcycles. These services were provided in the Ahmadi Governorate in the Ahmadi Park, the Bnaider Chalets, the Pearl of Khairan, Al-Wafra Farms, and the Coastal Strip in Fahaheel on 23 February. In addition, the medical emergency team will also accompany the fireworks display between the Second Ring Road and the British Embassy through three field clinics and 50 mobile emergency medical technicians, including three ambulances, three golf cars and five three-wheeled motorcycles.

There will also be continuous and special coordination between the medical emergency teams and the accident departments in public hospitals, as well as along the borders. Moreover, the level of preparations in the ambulance centers has also been raised in Abdali, Mutlaa, Wafra, Shagaya, Nuwaiseeb and Failaka. Dr. Al-Sanad also stressed the continuous efforts of the emergency central operations rooms and the reception of all communications round-the-clock, in coordination with relevant authorities. He appealed to the public to adhere to the general guidelines, to cooperate with the medical emergency and security teams, as well as to follow security and safety procedures.