The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it has openings for 28 positions for diplomatic and consular attachés of both sexes, holders of university, Master’s and Doctoral degrees, based on Article 18 of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps Law, according to the specializations of political science, international relations, economics, law, media, history and geography.

The Ministry stipulated the following general conditions for the applicants saying the applicant must be Kuwaiti, enjoy full civil capacity, have good conduct and good reputation, and had never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor that violated honor and trust, unless he/she has been rehabilitated, and that he/she is not married to a non-Arab woman/man, in addition to this he/she must prove his/her physical fitness to serve in foreign countries or the public office, reports Al-Anba daily.

Moreover, the age of the applicant should not exceed 27 Gregorian years at the time of submitting the application, for undergraduates, and 30 years for Master’s holders and 32 for Doctoral degree holders. The age of the applicant was raised for this year only due to exceptional circumstances.

The applicant must have acquired a general grade of very good, or 80%, or 2.67 points on the four-point scale, or Upper Second Class for graduates of British universities and from Kuwait University or from another university recognized by the Ministry of Education.

With regard to holders of Master’s and Doctoral degrees, in addition to the previous conditions, they must have obtained at least a very good grade in the same specialty, a university degree from Kuwait University or from another recognized university, and an equivalent from the Ministry of Higher Education.

As for admission procedures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that all applicants are subject to written and oral tests. The success rate in the written test is 75% or more, after which the successful candidates will undergo oral tests (personal interviews) and the applicants must score 75% or more.

Those who are selected will be enrolled in a training course at the Kuwaiti Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute for a period of 12 months, with a success rate of 75% or more.