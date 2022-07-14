The Ministry of Finance denied the authenticity of the news circulated on social media platforms related to writing off debts, urging those interested in the issue to take to the ministry’s Twitter and Instagram accounts and reliable sources.

The ministry announced that it reserves the right to take legal measures against those who spreads false news, reports a local Arabic daily.

This came when the social media circulated clips from activists that a decision is in the offing to write off consumer loans and other personal debts.

Activists went on to say that the Ministry of Finance has begun procedures for counting citizens who owe consumer loans in preparation for estimating their total value, which reached “according to a source” two billion dinars.