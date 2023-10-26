The Ministry of Finance has approved a budget of around 390 million dinars (equivalent to $1.25 billion) for ten road maintenance practices across all regions, reported Al-Rai Daily. The amount will be allocated as follows:

– 39 million and 270 thousand dinars for radical maintenance of roads in the Capital Governorate

– 39 million dinars for radical maintenance of roads in the Hawalli Governorate

– 47 million dinars for radical maintenance of roads in the Farwaniya Governorate

– 37 million and 300 thousand dinars for radical maintenance of roads in the Jahra Governorate

– 65 million and 400 thousand dinars for basic maintenance of roads in the Al-Ahmadi Governorate

– 42 million and 100 thousand dinars for basic maintenance of roads in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate.

Additionally, 20 million dinars will be allocated for the management, operation, and maintenance of Jaber Bridge. Meanwhile, 35 million dinars are for the maintenance of roads, bridges, and drainage networks in the northern region, while 35 million dinars are for the central region and 30 million dinars are for the southern region.

In response to an inquiry from an MP, the Ministry confirmed adherence to the estimated value approved by the Ministry of Finance and that 36 companies were nominated after verifying their previous experience and compatibility with the nature and scope of the road maintenance work.

The Ministry also confirmed that procedures for offering maintenance practices have been completed and that contracts will be concluded directly with invited companies without local agents. Some invited companies have a local branch in accordance with the Law of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority.