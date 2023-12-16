The Ministry of Education is in the process of revising the examination timetable for transportation classes at the intermediate and secondary levels. The originally scheduled exams, set to commence tomorrow, Sunday, are being rescheduled due to a period of mourning following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, may God have mercy on him.

Reliable sources within the education sector have disclosed that the adjustment to the examination dates will encompass all grades, incorporating high school exams that are now slated to commence on January 3rd.