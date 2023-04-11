The Ministry of Education decided to suspend studies in public and private schools today, Wednesday, for students, due to weather conditions and expected rains.

The Ministry had previously announced that the departure time for students and teachers would be brought forward on Wednesday to twelve o’clock in the afternoon, in order to safely secure their arrival to their homes, disrupt studies in all public and private schools in the country for students and teachers, and convert the study to be remote



