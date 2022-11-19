The Ministry of Communications has denied what has been published by the social media about the resignation of the Undersecretary, Eng. Kholoud Al-Shehab, stressing that she is very much on the job.

The Ministry’s statement called on all media outlets and social media activists to investigate the truth from well-known sources and official channels, such as the Ministry’s accounts on social networking sites (Twitter and Instagram) or to communicate with officials to obtain the correct information from its source before publishing such news, a local Arabic daily reported.