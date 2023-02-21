According to the sources of Al Qabas newspaper, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has sent emails to all lessors in Souq Sharq, informing them without exception of the suspension of their commercial licenses in the market due to the property’s change in ownership.

The ministry has urged investors to reconcile their situation based on new market conditions by contacting the Ministry of Finance, represented in the state property sector. This information came in light of the conflict between the National Real Estate Company and various government agencies regarding the handover of the establishment to state property.