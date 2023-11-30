According to informed sources, the Commercial Control Department of Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce has confiscated counterfeit goods of international brands from a warehouse in Farwaniya, with an estimated value of 120,000 dinars. The Ministry took action by closing down the warehouse, which distributed these counterfeit goods to various stores located in Mubarakiya, Salmiya, Al-Aqila, and Farwaniya, reported Al-Anba Daily.

The case has been referred to the prosecution for further investigation. The seized counterfeit goods included clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories, all bearing imitations of well-known international brands. In addition to the warehouse incident, the Ministry also seized and closed three stores in Jahra Governorate.

These stores were selling counterfeit goods, including high-end women’s bags, clothing, accessories, and shoes. The counterfeit items were of such high quality that it was difficult to distinguish them from the genuine products. Furthermore, the Ministry discovered a major market that was selling children’s sportswear branded without the appropriate authorization.