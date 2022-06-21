The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the closure of a domestic labor recruitment office in the Hawalli for not complying with the Ministerial Resolution No. 33 of 2021 regarding the cost of recruitment.

The ministry stated, on its Twitter account that necessary legal procedures are being completed against the violating office, reports a local Arabic daily.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the price of recruiting a domestic worker through the offices has been set at 890 Kuwaiti dinars, including the ticket; 390 dinars to be paid when the employer presents the worker’s passport copy to the office.