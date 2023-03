Personnel from the Capital Emergency Team have taken into custody the owner of a well-known shop located in one of the famous complexes in Salmiya, for selling counterfeit branded accessories, bags and women’s shoes.

Hamid Al-Dhafiri of the Capital Emergency Team, said the shop was raided based on complaints received from some customers that they buy goods from an Egyptian at exorbitant prices although they are pirated goods, reports Al-Rai daily.