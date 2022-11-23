Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mazen Al-Nahedh on Tuesday issued a ban on importing, selling and purchase of cosmetics including (Butylphenyl, Methylpropional), also known as Lilial.

The Ministry stated that the substances were listed as “cancerous” by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).

Supervision teams are to be dispatched to check on the safety of goods currently available in the local market, according to the statement.

Lilial is a chemical compound commonly used as a perfume in cosmetic preparations and laundry powders. It is a synthetic aromatic aldehyde that was banned for use in cosmetics by the EU after being found to be cancerous and harmful to fertility.

Source: KUNA