Inspectors of the Commercial Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry closed a tobacco selling company after finding large quantities of electronic cigarettes that did not meet the specifications for use. They also seized more than a quarter of a ton of expired honey from its stores and warehouse.

Informed sources told Al-Rai that “Commerce Ministry inspectors found in the company’s stores and warehouse 236 packs of electronic cigarettes of various flavors offered for sale at different prices, despite their expiration 15 months ago, specifically from June 2021, in addition to 12 cartons of molasses that had expired a year ago, and quantities of another type, which had expired 8 years ago. All the seized items were estimated at about 273 kilograms.

The sources pointed out that it became clear that the violator was repackaging his products through the company’s warehouse in plastic containers designated for tobacco and boxes of different weights, after deliberately concealing the expiration date ending with the last valid for use.

The sources stated that “trade inspectors discovered that the violator was distributing his products and offering them for sale through the company’s stores, and the seized quantities were seized, and a report was recorded for the company.”