The Ministry of Awqaf has encountered difficulties in disbursing rent allowance dues to individuals entitled to housing care, specifically imams and muezzins serving in religious positions within the ministry. An informed source revealed that the General Secretariat failed to distribute the dues, causing concern and inconvenience for those awaiting the payments, reports Al-Rai Daily.

Expressing its commitment to resolving the issue swiftly, the Ministry of Awqaf has assured the affected individuals that it is sparing no effort in rectifying the situation. The rent allowance is an important benefit for imams and muezzins, who play a crucial role in serving religious communities and promoting spiritual well-being.

As the ministry continues to follow up on the matter, it is hoped that the bureaucratic obstacles will be swiftly overcome, allowing for the expedited payment of the rent allowance dues.