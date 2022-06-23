In a step towards developing and evaluating the lists of accredited universities, the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf has through a decision updated the list of accredited universities of Jordanian.

A local Arabic daily has learned that according to the decision only four Jordanians universities have been accredited, with specific disciplines for undergraduate and graduate studies.

The accredited universities include the University of Jordan, Princess Sumaya University, Yarmouk University and the Jordan University of Science and Technology. The decision also specifies the disciplines that a student can choose from.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Higher Education had previously reduced the number of accredited Jordanian universities to 5 in 2019.