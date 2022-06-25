The Ministry of Commerce and Industry inspectors raided a company in Farwaniya and seized a wide range of used gadgets, particularly cell phones, which were repaired and re-packed in original boxes to be sold as new.

A local Arabic daily said the company has been charged with committing commercial fraud.

The ministry inspectors after verification and follow-up that lasted for several days, have seized a large quantity of devices at the company’s headquarters.

The Ministry of Commerce is currently reviewing the company’s invoices to verify the stores that have purchased these products.

