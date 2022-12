A local daily reported that the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Abdul Wahhab Al-Rasheed, made a recommendation to the Minister of Commerce, Mazen Al-Nahedh, to increase the fees for industrial lands. In this regard, the new rental value has been approved for non-productive farms, so that the rent per square meter becomes 100 fils instead of 6 fils annually. The recent decision to amend the fees for chalet services is not covered by the new fees.



