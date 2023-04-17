The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it is following up, directly and through the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Khartoum, the conditions of Kuwaiti citizens stranded in the Republic of Sudan, as a result of the security developments taking place in the country.

The Ministry reassured the stranded citizens and called on them to adhere to their places of residence, to take the utmost care and caution, to stay away from areas of tension and conflict, and to adhere to the instructions issued by the official authorities in the country, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Ministry states that it is currently in contact with the relevant authorities in the Republic of Sudan, to study all possible alternatives to ensure the safety of Kuwaiti citizens, including their evacuation whenever security conditions permit.

The Ministry indicates that it is in constant follow-up and communication with its embassy in Khartoum to ensure the safety of citizens, and to provide them with general instructions to ensure their security and safety in such difficult and unstable circumstances.