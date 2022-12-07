The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy denied the validity of one of the video clips, which allegedly showed the ministry’s electrical power being used to light some spring camps, an Arab daily reported.

Al-Masad said in a statement that the issue was previously disclosed and confirmed to be untrue. He said that the issue was verified after visiting the site, confirming that the camps were fed through special generators distributed by the rental system, and not from the ministry’s current