The Ministry of Commerce and Industry denied reports regarding any change in the prices of gold and precious artifacts in the wholesale market, a local daily published. The Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Mazen Al-Nahedh, stated that the ministry is reviewing all laws, including the supervision and control of precious metals and precious stones so that these laws are in line with the current conditions for examining, stamping and analyzing precious metals and contributes to improving the business environment according to latest methods. The statement came following Representative Osama Al-Zaid’s query regarding a proposal to amend the law allowing commercial companies to participate in the examination and stamping of artifacts according to certain conditions.

Al-Nahedh’s response indicated that the main workplace, according to the organizational structure of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is the Ports Department for receiving precious metals and it operates 24 hours in the cargo building at Kuwait Airport. He said it is the specific workplace in which imported precious artifacts are registered, examined, analyzed, and stamped.

Moreover, the ministry explained that “there are no services provided by the offices of the Precious Metals Department to companies, except for what is provided in the ports section to receive precious metals. The ministry added that the Ports Section for receiving precious metals, the air cargo building continues to operate without interruption, and that there is no change in the prices of gold and precious artifacts in the wholesale market.

Furthermore, the General Administration of Customs stated, in response to a parliamentary question by Representative Osama Al-Zaid, that passage through the lane for Gulf Oil Company employees working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been activated, in morning and evening, in coordination between the administration, the Ministry of Interior, the Petroleum Syndicate and the company’s employees in this regard.