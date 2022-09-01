The Ministry of Trade and Industry inspectors shut down a store that practiced commercial fraud. The beauty store, which sold cosmetic medicines and cosmetic contact lenses, was sequestered after investigations were conducted. The store, upon close monitoring, was caught selling a large amount of expired cosmetics and medical solutions that did not bear the appropriate labels from the country of origin. The items were also in violation of the proper placement of labels and fraudulent product descriptions which were intended to deceive consumers.

An Arab daily reported that a large quantity of products, particularly medical and cosmetic lenses did not specify the manufacturer’s address and were missing expiration dates, while continuously being sold in the store. The commercial control team confiscated the products in cooperation with the Ministry of Health for competent authorities to examine the samples, and for legal measures to be filed against the violator.