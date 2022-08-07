The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Fahd Al-Shariaan, issued a ministerial decision on Sunday setting a maximum fee for the domestic labor recruitment contracts. According to an Arabic paper, Al-Shariaan said the fees are adjusted based on the countries from which the workers were originally hired. In addition, the fees approved in the resolution shall exclude the annual air fare tickets.

Labor contracts for household service workers from the Philippines are set to KWD 850. Meanwhile the value for the contracts of household workers coming from India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal costs KWD 700. In addition, the fee for those recruited from African countries is KWD 500 and KWD 350 for those with special passports.

Violators of the said fees shall be penalized as per the decision’s second article. The ministerial decision shall be under reconsideration from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.