Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Al-Shariaan has issued a decision banning the import, manufacture, sale or installation of all types of exhaust systems and their accessories in all kinds of sports vehicles.

According to the decision, sports bodies specialized in engines, approved car agencies, and car spare parts agents licensed to sell them who have obtained a car exhaust agency and have the approval of the General Traffic Department, are excluded from the ban.

The decision indicated that it is prohibited for car repair shops and garages to make changes to the exhaust that cause annoying sound and environmental violations.