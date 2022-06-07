The Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, and the Minister of Works, Eng Ali Al-Mousa, inspected the new Farwaniya Hospital, to determine the percentage of completion of the final works of the project, and the hospital’s equipment, in preparation for its opening soon.

During the inspection tour, the two ministers, according to a local Arabic daily, were accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustafa Reda, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Technical Affairs, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, the Undersecretary for Engineering and Projects Affairs in the Ministry of Health, M. Ibrahim Al-Naham, and the Director General of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport in the Ministry of Works, M. Suha Ashkanani and the CEO of the contracting company executing the project.

During the visit, the two ministers listened to a detailed explanation of the project, the hospital’s equipment, and the percentage of completion of the final works. The two ministers also inspected the hospital’s surroundings, the roads leading to it, and the required rehabilitation and maintenance works prior to the opening of the project.