Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Mojil discussed on Tuesday with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei the visions of the political leadership in Kuwait and the implementation of the outcomes of the official talks held by the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, representing the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, during the sidelines of the Gulf-Chinese summit held on 9 December 2022 in Riyadh.

According to Al Rai newspaper, the officials reviewed the close strategic relations between Kuwait and China, and ways of strengthening these ties especially in the economic and developmental aspects. Included in the discussion were mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in developing the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, as well as several issues of common interest.