Faleh Al-Rakba, the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, has issued a decision to implement the executive regulations of Law No. 118 of 2023. This law focuses on the establishment of companies aimed at developing cities or residential areas and promoting economic growth in Kuwait, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The General Corporation for Housing Welfare released a press statement confirming that Ministerial Resolution No. 138 of 2023 includes a series of steps to effectively implement the provisions of the law. The resolution was issued in response to Article 39, which mandates the Minister of Housing, a specialized minister, to issue the executive regulations for the law.

The newly implemented regulations aim to foster collaboration and partnership with the private sector. They are designed to transform the provisions of the law into tangible projects that provide quality residential care. These efforts align with the development goals and plans established by the Council of Ministers.

The regulations consist of 16 chapters with 84 legal articles, covering various aspects related to the implementation of housing projects, whether in the form of cities or regions. They will come into effect immediately upon their publication in the Official Gazette.