The Minister of Trade and Industry and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Mohammed Al-Aiban, have decided to cancel certain items that were previously included in the ration card, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

This decision specifically targets 42 different types of food products, such as cup cheese, flavored milk, tea, beef and sheep meat, shrimp, fish fillets, and various other commodities. According to informed sources, the primary reason behind this cancellation is the accumulation of these goods in warehouses and refrigerators of catering branches, as they have not been in high demand.

Moreover, these items occupy a significant amount of space in the refrigerated storage sites within the catering branches. Additionally, the Ministry of Health has reportedly recommended the removal of cup cheese, specifically the brand Qalas, from the ration card.