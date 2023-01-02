The Minister of Social Affairs, Mai Al-Baghli, stated that the ministry seeks the assistance of expatriates in areas where citizens are reluctant to take some jobs, particularly in health and service sectors for the disabled and the elderly.

According to the local daily, Al-Baghli stated that the plan of the ministry and its affiliated agencies in Kuwaitizing government jobs falls within the replacement policy, implemented without exception, as the Civil Service Bureau is provided every year. The official explained that the ministry and its affiliates implemented the rules and procedures for Kuwaitization of government jobs, which reached the target percentages for the number of Kuwaiti employees.

In addition, the ministry also implemented the preparation of an annual study that included identifying the job groups covered by Kuwaitization, and determining the number of non-Kuwaiti employees whose services must be terminated. The result indicated that the number of non-Kuwaiti employees in the ministry is 235, the Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities has 483, and the Social Development Office has 11 employees.

Al-Baghli added that the appointment of non-Kuwaitis is carried out on temporary contracts at rates less than the required percentages, in order to occupy specialized positions in law, accounting, social and psychological services, health and service jobs for residents of social care homes, while the ministry confirmed that there are no non-Kuwaiti consultants working in the ministry or in its affiliated agencies.