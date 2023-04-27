The Philippine Minister of Migrant Labor, Susan Ople, is expected to visit Kuwait in mid-May to hold a series of meetings with the concerned government agencies and local recruitment offices, to solve the current crisis, and to bridge the points of view between the two sides, in order to ensure the resumption of sending new domestic workers from Manila soon.

For his part, Bassam Al-Shammari, a specialist in domestic worker affairs, told Al-Jarida that the Philippine delegation will discuss important issues, including increasing the monthly salaries of these workers, in addition to introducing a new mechanism for dealing with offices (after the Philippines resumes sending its currently suspended workers) that includes black-listed offices who were responsible for the suffering of female workers and any kind of problems that are listed.

Al-Shammari explained the new contracts for these offices will be suspended “until these problems are resolved, in addition to the proposal of the Philippines to establish compulsory health insurance for workers, and to define a new system for resolving disputes that guarantees speedy settlement of disputes, and preserves the financial and legal rights of workers.”

According to the sources, it is expected that the discussions will witness the development of solutions to several outstanding issues, foremost of which is the problem of overcrowding of female workers in a building belonging to the embassy, ​​whose numbers have reached hundreds, in addition to the speedy settlement of labor disputes and the restoration of the financial rights of their owners, whether related to employers’ refusal to pay monthly salaries. or end of service dues, or those concerned with withholding the workers’ documents, whether the civil card or the passport, in addition to confirming the role assigned to the labor shelter center of the workforce protection sector in the Public Authority for Manpower, which is supposed to be based on the speedy containment of disputes that may arise between workers and their employers.