The Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and the Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs, Eng Mai Al-Baghli, received the President of the Union of Cooperative Societies, Ali Al-Fahd, and a group of farmers, in order to listen to their demands, identify their needs, and work to overcome them.

The farmers, according to a local Arabic daily, have highlighted the main obstacles they face in marketing their products in cooperative societies, calling for more support for the local product and organizing marketing exhibitions to introduce their produce to the local market.