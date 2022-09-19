Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Enhancing Integrity, and Minister of Endowments Jamal Al-Jalawi issued a decision to terminate the services of the Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Development Affairs and Service Centers, Dirar Al-Malik Al-Sabah, as of September 7, 2022, the date of the expiry of his appointment.

Al-Jalawi’s decision, according to a local Arabic daily, stipulates that from September 8, 2022 to September 11, 2022 he will be paid for his services.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Justice tends to cancel the internal decisions issued regarding the assignment of supervisory positions because they represent a violation of Civil Service Council Resolution No. 25/2006 and its amendments regarding the conditions for filling supervisory positions.