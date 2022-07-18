The Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Promotion, Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi signaled the appointment of 69 male and female ‘Category C’ public prosecutors.

The Ministry of Justice said, “The Supreme Judicial Council had agreed earlier to appoint new prosecutors, each of them at in rank of Public Prosecutor C” including 18 women.

The ministry sources added, “The appointees have successfully passed the training course for legal researchers for the nineteenth batch, which was held at the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies.”