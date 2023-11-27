Less than a week after setting fire to the house of Counselor at the Court of Cassation Sultan Bursali, a security source revealed to Al-Qabas that the Ministry of Interior had obtained information that “is likely to lead to the two masked individuals who started the fire and then fled on a motorcycle.”

The source explained that the ongoing investigations over the past days resulted in the finding some important clues in this crime, and people suspected of involvement in the crime have already been summoned for interrogation.

The source pointed out that the investigations included many people, in addition to listening to the statements of a number of Counselor Bursley’s neighbors, especially the eyewitness who happened to be passing by at the time the two masked people committed the crime of pouring gasoline and setting fires around the house, which destroyed a car that was parked in the parking lot of the house.

According to the source, this witness provided important information about the physical characteristics of the two people, which matched what was recorded by the surveillance cameras.

The sources indicated that some of the traces removed from the crime scene were transferred to forensic evidence for examination, and the itinerary of these masked men was tracked by surveillance cameras after they fled from the vicinity of Counselor Bursley’s house.

The sources stated that the Ministry of Interior is capable of arresting the accused through its relevant agencies, but it is not possible to specify the time frame, whether a week or a month, to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice, after the evidentiary evidence is complete.

The sources stressed that the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, is personally supervising the investigations into this case, and is following up on the progress of all investigations and information on an ongoing basis, and has given strict directives to make the utmost efforts to arrest the accused as quickly as possible, bring them to justice, and reveal those behind them.