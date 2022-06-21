Minister of Information and Culture, Dr. Hamad Rouh El-Din has issued two decisions to regulate the issuing of licenses for media and tourism activities and lifted the ministry’s control over some activities to enhance institutional cooperation between the Ministries of Information and Commerce and Industry with the aim of improving the business environment and speed up the procedures.

The spokesman of the ministry, Anwar Murad, explained the two decisions come within the framework of reorganizing the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and determining responsibilities regarding the supervision of some activities, reports a local Arabic daily.

For this purpose the ministry has allocated a hotline number 22404048 to respond to inquiries from license holders.

As for the second decision, it is concerning licensing tourist and hotel establishments and resorts in addition to hotel apartments, organizing domestic tourist trips and artistic activities, and showing or advertising films and works, in addition to theaters and cinemas