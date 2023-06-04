The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi has issued a ministerial decision to raise the level of workers in the field of auxiliary medical services including children of Kuwaiti women, who are appointed by contract and are expected to received benefit just like their counterparts based on the decisions and regulations issued by the concerned authorities.

The decision comes based on the recommendations of the competent sectors, and based on the provisions of Article 80 of Law No. 70 of 2020 regarding the practice of the medical profession and its auxiliary professions, and the rights of patients and health facilities that empower the Minister of Health to exercise all the powers prescribed for the Civil Service Council and the Civil Service Bureau as stipulated in laws, regulations and decisions, reports Al-Rai daily.

Nursing and auxiliary nursing services, oral health and dental laboratories, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, optics, radiology, nuclear medicine and radiation protection, medical and health laboratories, prosthetics, medical emergencies, speech and hearing, public health, and therapeutic nutrition are considered among the professions assisting the medical profession.

The services also include psychological treatment and psychological counseling, sterilization, and other auxiliary medical services, including (tissue transplantation, organ preservation, EEG, cardiac and musculoskeletal planning, anesthesia, artificial heart and respiratory therapy, genetic examinations, foot treatment, preparation and control of medicines).