In a bid to enhance the quality of healthcare services and ensure higher performance standards in the medical field, the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, has issued a ministerial decision approving additional conditions and controls for applications of newly graduated doctors, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The decision specifically applies to those in the fields of human and dental medicine. One of the key conditions outlined in the decision is the requirement for newly appointed doctors to pass the comprehensive examination during their year of training, also known as the internship. This condition has been imposed to ensure that doctors have attained the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience before being promoted to the position of assistant registrar.