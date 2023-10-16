Dr. Adel Al-Manea, the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research in Kuwait, has issued a ministerial decision that permits students to combine their government stipends with employment in the private sector. This decision comes in response to a letter from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The move is expected to provide students with an opportunity to enhance their financial independence by allowing them to seek employment in the private sector without sacrificing their government stipends. This development reflects a commitment to supporting the educational and financial well-being of students in Kuwait.