The Education Minister, Dr. Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf, has emphasized the importance of teachers as the true driving force for development and progress in the educational system. In a recent statement, he raised the status of teachers as the real tool for the advancement of the educational process in Kuwait.

Dr. Al-Mudhaf pointed out that teachers are the cornerstone of any educational system, and that their efforts should be recognized and appreciated by all. He added that the role of teachers is not only limited to teaching, but also extends to guiding and mentoring students, instilling good values and ethics, and promoting critical thinking and innovation, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Education Minister stressed that the Ministry of Education is keen on developing and improving the status of teachers, and providing them with the necessary training, tools, and resources to enhance their professional skills and abilities. He also highlighted the importance of creating a positive work environment for teachers, and ensuring their job security and stability.

Dr. Al-Mudhaf called on all stakeholders, including parents, educators, and policymakers, to work together to support and empower teachers, and to recognize their vital role in shaping the future of Kuwait. He reiterated his commitment to enhancing the educational system in Kuwait, and ensuring that it meets the needs and aspirations of all students and stakeholders.