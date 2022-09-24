The Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Affairs and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi, announced the formation of a committee from the Department of Experts to investigate the facts regarding stalled and delayed projects in the Ministry of Awqaf.

Al-Jalawi said in a press statement that the delay in projects violates the instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to follow up on projects that serve citizens and residents and to speed up their completion, reports a local Arabic daily.

He indicated that the committee is specialized in fact-finding, determining the causes of failure or delay in the implementation of projects, the cause of this, and the necessary proposals to overcome them.