Health departments are dissatisfied with the recent appointments in senior and supervisory positions by the Ministry of Health because it appears the ministry has disregarded competent people in terms of differentiation, technical performance, and administrative experience and instead is influenced by political motives and to appease some National Assembly members.

The Al-Rai daily has learned, these sources emphasize their support for the government’s health sector redevelopment efforts while at the same time stressing on the importance of embracing health governance and strategic planning, adhering to international competency standards for crisis management.

They have called for the selection of individuals with forward-thinking reform visions, possessing the necessary administrative and technical acumen to navigate current challenges.

These sources urge the government to carefully reconsider and delay approval of leadership appointments to prevent potential adverse outcomes. They emphasize that the Ministry of Health should prioritize the well-being of patients over political stability, steering clear of undue parliamentary influences. They argue that the health of individuals should never be compromised for experimental or political considerations.

Furthermore, the sources reveal that parliamentary members are contemplating an interrogation of the Minister of Health due to recent Audit Bureau findings. These findings highlight financial and administrative improprieties, such as excessive spending on foreign medical treatments, unnecessary hiring of expatriates, medication shortages, and questionable leadership appointments.