Minister of Works, Dr. Amani Boughmaz, has issued two ministerial decisions not to renew the terms of two assistant under secretaries in the ministry, based on the decisions issued by the Council of Ministers during its session held on November 7.

The two assistant undersecretaries are the construction projects sector in the ministry, Eng. Muhammad bin Nakhi, relieved as of last April 26, and the assistant undersecretary of the maintenance engineering sector, Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, relieved as of last August 15, reports a local Arabic daily.