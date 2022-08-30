Minister of Education, Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf, has issued two decisions accepting the resignations of the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Educational Facilities and Planning Affairs, Eng. Yassin Al-Yassin, and the Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Research and Curricula Salah Al-Majidi, whose terms had expired last April and May respectively.

Educational sources told a local Arabic daily, that the Minister is about to issue two similar decisions regarding the Assistant Undersecretary for Legal Affairs, Dr. Badr Bejad and the Undersecretary of Special Education and Quality Affairs Dr Abdul Mohsen Al-Huwailah