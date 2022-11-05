The Middle Phase Awards Evening at The British School of Kuwait (BSK) took place in the opulent setting of the Al Baraka Ballroom of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Monday 31 October, as parents, students and staff gathered to celebrate the many achievements of the students who were in Years 6-8 during the 2021-2022 school year.

In the presence of the Chairman Sadiq Al Mutawa and BSK Founder and Director Madam Vera Al-Mutawa MBE, the evening began with the playing of the national anthems of Kuwait and the United Kingdom by the BSK Concert Orchestra, followed by a reading from the Holy Quran delivered by student Fatman Alshawaf and then the entrance of the award winners and academy staff to our musicians’ rendition of Kenneth J.Alford’s On the Quarter Deck.

Special Awards were presented to those who excelled in the House Competitions, Model United Nations, Formula 1 in Schools and Music Performance. The presentations were made by Madam Vera, BSK Principal Mr Paul Shropshire, H.E. Mr Ngo Toan Thang, the Ambassador of Vietnam and H.E. Mr Osama Shaltout, Ambassador of Egypt, who also offered his sincere congratulations to the students during this guest speaker address later in the evening. Mr Paul also delivered his Principal’s Address, expressing his pride in the achievements of the students and reflecting on the hard work and resilience they have shown in recent times.

The year group rolls of honour were read by Middle Phase Coordinator Miss Emma Greaves (Year 6), Miss Sophie Ali (Year 7) and Miss Sophie Gore (Year 8), with 190 students receiving Excellence Awards, Subject Prizes and Subject Commendations in recognition of this hard work during the 2021-2022 school year.

The final student awards of the evening were the much coveted Head Teacher Awards which this year were awarded to Yacoub Alazemi (Year 6), Ahmad AlNajdi (Year 7) and Lamer Abul Jubain (Year 8), with the presentations being made by special guest Dr Salman Al-Lafi, Director General of the Private Education Department, who joined Madam Vera, Mr Paul and Head Teacher Mr Nicholas Smith in congratulating the students.

As the event drew to a close, and prior to the award winners processing from the ballroom, Mr Nicholas proposed a vote of thanks, congratulating the students on their great successes and looking ahead to another year of hard work, exciting opportunities and exceptional achievements.