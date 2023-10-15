Microsoft announced the launch of a new update for Windows systems, which addressed many software vulnerabilities in those systems.

Microsoft indicated on its official websites that the security update issued last Tuesday addressed 104 software vulnerabilities in Windows systems, including 45 vulnerabilities related to remote code execution, and 12 of them it described as serious vulnerabilities that can be exploited to hack computers, reports Al-Rai daily.

The update also addressed 26 software problems related to privileges in Windows systems, and 17 vulnerabilities related to “denial of service” problems.

Among the vulnerabilities that were addressed was a vulnerability bearing the code “CVE-2023-41763” and related to privilege systems in the Skype for Business applications.

The “CVE-2023-36563” vulnerability, which was described as a security vulnerability in Windows systems and is linked to the “Microsoft WordPad” software, was addressed, as was the “CVE-2023-44487” vulnerability.