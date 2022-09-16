The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, represented by the customer services department, is constantly sending text messages and distributing warning memos to all consumers with debts due for the ministry, requesting them to “pay the amounts due so that the service is not disconnected.”

An Arab daily reported that “the ministry aims to remind its customers who have debts in all sectors of the need to pay them without regard to the value of the accumulated amounts,” noting that the ministry allots a grace period for the consumer who has debts to pay their dues before cutting off the service in various sectors that are required to consume electricity, with the exception of the private housing sector, in which the Ministry is satisfied with cutting off the water service.